Cyclovia event closes portion of 101 to cars allowing people to explore Encinitas by bike, on foot

Families and their kids enjoyed the unique opportunity to play safely in the middle of the South Coast Highway without any cars to worry about.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — People in downtown Encinitas enjoyed full access to the South Coast Highway 101 while the area was shut down to cars from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday for the Cyclovia event.

“Really being able to see all of our residents being able to come out and enjoy the outdoors on such a beautiful day is so incredible,” said Lilian Doherty, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability for the City of Encinitas.

The 101 was shut off to cars from D Street up to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore the area by bike, on foot, or any other way they chose to get around.

“We’re enjoying ourselves and just kind of people watching,” said Josh Randall.

He and Rachel Gerard came up from Del Mar, and they enjoyed a nice lunch outdoors at the Encinitas Café.

“I love it,” said Rachel. “It’s been so sunny and it’s just beautiful out. It’s enjoyable being outside and I love watching all the people and all the families together.”

“Me and my two kids are riding around and through the streets,” said Encinitas resident Sean Abate. “And they got to decorate their bicycles and their scooters.”

Dan Virgin came down from Oceanside to sport his custom-made chopper that he welded himself. He said this kind of event is a good reminder for drivers.

“Sometimes cars don’t really pay attention to us,” said Dan. “And it’s nice that it kind of brings attention to that, ‘Hey like, give us some room on the road if you see us out there playing around, especially by the beach.’”

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the City’s Environmental Commission and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the City’s Climate Action Plan.

