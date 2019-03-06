SAN DIEGO — USA Swim is highlighting the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, who donates $50,000 a year to the district to teach our students to swim. Hage Elementary is the perfect example of how this partnership works.

Hage elementary is located in Mira Mesa and has provided free swimming lessons to their 3rd, 4th and 5th graders for the past 17 years. This program started from seed money from the City of San Diego and Hage is able to raise the money each year to continue the program. Because the students at Hage can swim, the fifth graders each year, for the past 15 years, have enjoyed the The Bridge to the Beach program.



The 5th grade students from Hage Elementary spent the day surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding and boogie boarding under close supervision of beach lifeguards. The lifeguard funding is provided by a grant from the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego. Usually 10-20% of the students have never been to the beach, 3 or 4 will be in the Jr. Lifeguard summer program and 30% will go on to play water polo or swim in high school.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to Santa Clara Recreation Center Mission Bay where over 2,000 students have been taught this lifesaving skill through the physical education program at Hage Elementary.

