SAN DIEGO — It is Health and Wellness week at Lake Elementary School in Oceanside. To kick off the week, a fourth grade student had the idea to gather classmates and attempt to beat the world record for the number of people flossing together.

The dance became popular years ago and is still getting kids on their feet and moving. School leaders thought this was a great opportunity to show kids how exercising can be fun. Ashley Jacobs joined the kids, teachers and parents in their record-breaking dance party before classes started on Monday.