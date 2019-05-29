Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge will open in just two days, but the new rides, experiences and food are being kept under wraps for just a few more hours.

Ashley Jacobs is on assignment to test the new rides, try the new food and walk more than 14 acres of land to show you how to best experience the new attractions. Until then, she's spending a lot of time with her photographer, Rachel Eastridge...they've been working for nearly 72 hours straight, side by side.

As you can imagine, the conversation gets interesting and the dynamic can be entertaining. Go behind the scenes with them as they embark on an adventure at the happiest place on earth.

RELATED: Getting set for premiere of Disneyland's 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge'