SAN DIEGO — Parents, can you believe it? It's time to pull out the summer calendar and get your kids signed up for summer camps. Truth be told, by this time last year I already had my kids enrolled in all of their camps...so I feel late to the game this year! It may seem crazy to start making all of your summer plans now, but the best camps fill up quickly and as we all know...time flies. Before you know it, school will be out of session and chances are, you don't want your kids sitting around on the couch in front of the TV or on tables all summer long.

From educational benefits to physical fitness, here are some unique camps to consider. Icetown Carlsbad hosts great figure skating and hockey camps for multiple skill levels. We checked out what they had to offer on News 8 This Morning, but there are several rinks throughout the county you can check out to see what best suits your budget and lifestyle.

For families interested in urban farming, you may want to consider sending your child(ren) to one of Coastal Roots Farm's spring or summer camps where they'll learn about the composting process and everything they need to know to create a yummy farm-to-table meal.

Escondido and nearby residents may be interesting in San Diego Children's Discovery Museum and the camps they're offering this summer. Geared toward younger kids, the Little Explorer's Camp Summer Camp will fill up fast.

And for those parents who hope to keep the summer rolling right along, Tumbles in Encinitas offers several camps all summer long.

If you're feeling overwhelmed with all of the different options for camps, here are a few things I always consider when choosing a camp for my children.

Ashley's Tips for Choosing Camps

Expectations: Sit down with your children and discuss camp expectations with them. What are their interests and what goals would they like to set this summer? Are they driven by science and math? Maybe a STEAM camp would be a good fit. Is her or she obsessed with a particular sport or eager to learn something new? If that's the case, look into athletic camps.

Friends...or not: Talk with your child and other parents about the camp setting you're looking for; do you want your child to go into a summer camp experience with friends so he or she is more comfortable? Or is the goal to help a child develop stronger social skills? In that case, you may not want to sign them up for a session with their friends so your child learns to talk build new relationships.

Safety: Don't forget to research the camps your interested in; get reviews from friends or family who have utilized the camps in the past or search for online reviews. Don't be intimidated to ask questions when registering your child either. For example, How is the staff hired, screened and trained? What is the camper to counselor ratio? How old are the counselors? What are their safety and medical procedures?

Budget: Camps can get expensive! Make a list of the camps your interested in and jot down the cost of each camp too. You may not be able to afford every camp you'd like your child to attend, so prioritize what's important and you may need to scale back on the number of camps your child attends. Don't be afraid to ask about discounts for siblings or reduced rates based on income.

Links:

www.icetowncarlsbad.com

www.coastalrootsfarm.org

www.sdcdm.org/programs/camps

www.encinitas.tumbles