SAN DIEGO — The luxurious Westgate Hotel will host a Princess Tea Party for the first time.

The hotel released tickets online and quickly sold out and due to demand decided to open ticket sales for a second event next month. Cinderella and some of her princess friends will join little girls and their mothers at an event fit for royalty.

Ashley Jacobs puts on her tiara to learn the princess oath and serve all the details on getting a coveted seat at unique event.