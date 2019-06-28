SAN DIEGO — Bayside Summer Nights, the San Diego Symphony’s long-running and incredibly successful concert series, propels its culinary offerings with a new partnership with famed chef Richard Blais that includes curated three-course menus, known as Blais by the Bay, or picnic meals, known as Blais Boxes. The offerings—hand-created by Blais—boast a Southern California take on classic bistro and brasserie fare. Additionally, the Symphony is collaborating with San Diego’s top beloved local purveyors for its new dining section, Finest City Eats. This season, concertgoers will be able to enjoy some of the best tastes the city has to offer, while taking in the sights and sounds of summer in one of the most beautiful settings in America.

Ashley Jacobs takes you to the unique concert venue nestled between the beautiful San Diego skyline and the bay to see what's on the menu and show you different ways to enjoy the music...from an elevated dining experience to a casual picnic on the grass.