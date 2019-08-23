SAN DIEGO — The Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is hosting a one-of-a-kind performing arts event called “Be About It” on Sunday, August 25.

The afternoon will consist of San Diego organizations making a difference in the community paired with 10 local performers as their champion for the afternoon, who will perform a custom piece focusing on their particular organization.

Event goers will hear songs, dances, poems, rap and a comedy set, and can check out volunteer opportunity booths to “Be About” making a change and offerings from Churros X Chocolate and more.

Ashley Jacobs went to Arts Park at Chollas Creek for a sneak peek.