SAN DIEGO — As barrel master Peter Perrecone brews new beers and talks about a new white selection of beer and his new selection of wild ales (a beer-wine hybrid) at Belching Beaver Pub 980 in Monday's Daily Dose. Ashley Jacobs also learns about the breweries mission to save the Starlight Amphitheater.

Belching Beaver is raising money to restore the Starlight Bowl, an open-air amphitheater in the heart of Balboa Park. It's been closed since 2012.

RELATED: Large tree falls on Starlight Bowl at Balboa Park



From new menu items to live music on a new stage there is so much to experience in Vista during Sunday’s fundraiser on Aug.18 from 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Click here, for more information about the event.