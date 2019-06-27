SAN DIEGO — Blue Water Seafood Market & Grill is serving up locally caught seafood in Ocean Beach. This new location is also a market, so whether you want to dine in or take your selection home to prepare yourself, you can pick from a fresh collection.

Brothers Matt and Judd Braun use rod and reel to catch their fish, making it the most sustainable way to catch fish. Ashley Jacobs takes you inside their market and grill at Sunset Plaza to learn more about the plaza, it's future and why it is one of the best place to eat and then catch the fireworks on the Fourth of July.