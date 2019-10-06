Bite into something tasty in Temecula

SAN DIEGO — Something smells good in Temecula! It is almost time for the 11th annual Pechanga Microbrew Fest and Chili Cookoff at Pechanga Resort Casino.

Thirteen chefs will go head to head Saturday, June 15 all to benefit Habitat for Humanity. General admission tickets are $50 and gets you in from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., while VIP tickets are $65.

Ashley Jacobs tastes last year’s winning chili and invites you to dig in, too. She’s also helping you get in the right frame of mind for summer, dishing the details on International Yoga Day celebrations at the resort that give back to veterans.

For more information, click here.

KFMB