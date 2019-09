TEMECULA, Calif. — What better way to celebrate California Wine Month than to hop in the car and drive north to Temecula? Temecula Valley boasts more than 40 wineries that are having all sorts of events for the month.

Ashley Jacobs headed north to check out the different activities that are offered. She practiced her grape stomping at Ponte Winery, she made her own wine blend at Bottaia Winery and she learned about what it takes to make a winery sustainable at Carter Estate Winery.