SAN DIEGO — Who knew singing in the car could earn you a thousand bucks? Soapy Joe’s announces the return of their summer car wash karaoke contest to San Diego.

The biggest car wash competition kicks off the summer and the grand prize, once again, is $1,000! So buckle up and start singing.



Visit any of their 11 locations and submit a video recording of your best Car Wash Karaoke performance through the wash tunnel for a chance to win the grand prize. Submissions will be accepted through Labor Day September 2.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs and her photographer Rachel Eastridge warm up their vocal chords to get you ready for the competition.

