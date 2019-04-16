SAN DIEGO — One of the biggest hits in theatrical history, CATS returns to San Diego for a limited one week engagement starting April 16. The show opens at 7 p.m. It is known as one of the longest running shows in Broadway history and one of the most involved costumes.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs has always wondered how long it takes for each cast member to get ready. There is only one way to find out: and it involves a lot of makeup, a wig made from yak hair and channeling her inner feline.

To get tickets, click here.

Ashley Jacobs in full CATS makeup

