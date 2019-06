CARLSBAD, Calif. — Make Music Day is a free celebration of music around the world on June 21st. Launched in 1982 in France as the Fête de la Musique, it is now held on the same day in more than 1,000 cities in 120 countries.

The Museum joins the global Make Music Day celebration by offering FREE admission and musical activities all day long. Ashley Jacobs has your sneak peek of the fun.