SAN DIEGO — Invite mom to delight in the timeless tradition of 'Afternoon Tea' at THE US GRANT Hotel for Mother's Day. Gourmet petite sandwiches and sweet treats pair perfectly with specialty loose leaf teas and a glass of champagne.

A children’s tea menu is also offered, tailored to the tastes of mom’s youngest guests. Live music adds to the enchanting ambiance. Afternoon Tea is available on Saturday, May 11 with seatings from 1 – 2:15 p.m.



Or gift mom an exquisite celebration, featuring an all-encompassing array of Chef stations with breakfast favorites, fresh soups and salads, seasonal side dishes, prime meat and seafood specialties, a collection of sweet treats and of course, mimosas and sparkling wine. Live music and a personalized flower crown for mom complete the experience.



Ashley Jacobs stops by the iconic hotel in the heart of San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter. She talks with a busy mom and her kids about celebrating Mother's Day in the timeless property known for hosting 15 U.S. presidents, five first ladies, operating a speakeasy during the prohibition, and hosting the very first Comic-Con. To make a reservation or get more details, visit their website.