SAN DIEGO — Mission Beach’s iconic beachfront amusement park - Belmont Park – is kicking spring off in style. The amusement park has new food offerings in addition to two new rides!

For thrill-seeking guests, Belmont Park has a new space-themed adrenaline drop ride called Zero Gravity. The ride features a circular gondola that rises, twists and drops for a true ‘Zero Gravity’ thrill.

One of the new rides pays homage to the Sweet Shoppe’s 20th anniversary with a new ice cream themed Tilt-A-Whirl. Guests can enjoy the thrill of whirls and twirls while spinning inside ice cream cone-themed pods.

If rides aren’t your thing, head on over to the Sweet Shoppe to get some ice cream. The Shoppe is celebrating 20 years in business and they have sold over 900,000 gallons of ice cream! The equates to more than 27 million scoops!

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs went down to Belmont Park to try out some of the new attractions and of course she had to try some of the ice cream!

For more information on the new happenings, check out their website.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs straps herself in to 'Zero Gravity'!