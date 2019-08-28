SAN DIEGO — Paws4Thought Animal Rescue is teaming up with Backyard Kitchen & Tap in Pacific Beach for their Tail End of Summer Dog Adoption Event.

The dog friendly event will be held Wednesday night beginning at 6:00 p.m., you can meet adoptable dogs and for every human entree purchased, you get a complimentary dog entree. In addition to the free dog entree, there will also be drink specials held between 5 and 9 p.m.

Ashley Jacobs headed to the restaurant to check out the food for both humans and pooches.

Paws4Thought Animal Rescue