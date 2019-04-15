SAN DIEGO — Known for its award-winning beers, Belching Beaver's Vista brewery restaurant — the only in the country with a Wine Spectator Award — now lets guests choose their own adventure, from pub fare in the lounge or in the outdoor happy campground to a new fine dining menu in the dining room or private wine vault. The dining options are paired with a variety of beer and wine and its recently debuted cocktail program. Executive Chef Ramiro Guerra also just introduced a new elevated menu and a fully keto menu.

The Belching Beaver private dining experience takes place in their former bank vault turned wine vault, which houses their 1000-bottle wine collection. Belching Beaver serves a robust collection of wine for a variety of budgets. In-house Level 1 sommelier, Ralph Lizarraga, earned the brewery restaurant the prestigious 2018 Wine Spectator Award (and the only brewery to claim the honor).

Despite the fancy award, Lizarraga’s wine program, which includes 10 wines on tap, is approachable for the wine curious, while keeping the interest of the enthusiast.

But, if a cold beer by the fire or posted up in front of a flat-screen is more your speed, you can do that as well. Guests can enjoy their choice of 66 brews on tap, or take them to go in 32 oz. growlers.

