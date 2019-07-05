SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) Festival of Arts in North Park, a free festival that celebrates local artistic talent, from unconventional street art to live music. The festival will be held on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering a whole day of entertaining experiences that are free and highlight the local talents of North Park.

This celebration of the historic and vibrant North Park neighborhood attracts more than 40,000 attendees from around San Diego and beyond. There is something for all ages at the nine square block festival, including interactive exhibits, over 200 local makers, fine art and an array of live music. The festival brings amazing performances, featuring a wide variety of local artists from across San Diego. With multiple genres spanning five stages and spilling into the streets of North Park, there will be something for everyone! This year's lineup includes dancing, DJs, rock, hip-hop, blues, folk and so much more.

Most festivals have beer gardens, but the Craft Beer Block at the SDCCU Festival of Arts in North Park is particularly unique because of its friendly atmosphere, carefully curated local brews and food that is a step above usual festival fare. The Craft Beer Block features the Lafayette Stage with local bands playing from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Purchase pre-sale tickets to sample 13 four-ounce samples of quality craft beer, or stop by the day of for a full 16-ounce pour to enjoy.

“Our neighborhood is driven by its diversity and creativity, and the festival celebrates this through a variety of art forms,” said Angela Landsberg, Executive Director of North Park Main Street. “We have created daytime and evening experiences for every local and visitor to North Park to enjoy. Families can come for the day and music goers will enjoy the variety of local and regional indie rock, folk, funk and DJ sounds on our five stages. This day truly goes beyond the traditional art festival.”

Brand new to the festival this year is the Artelexia Make & Create Family Block, that will have interactive workshops throughout the day for both adults and children, traditional Mexican inspired vendors, and a unique art installation for everyone to enjoy.

Ashley Jacobs takes you inside Jefferson Elementary where students have designed their own works of art to be featured at the festival. She takes you inside the STEAM room and auditorium to see what makes this school unique, while local band Finnegan Blue performs ahead of their weekend performance on the festival’s main stage.