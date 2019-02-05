SAN DIEGO — According to ACT data, not enough U.S. students are equipped for STEAM opportunities, now or in the future. Currently, only 1 in 5 students meet the benchmark for STEAM.

The new Jerabek STEAM Lab bridges the educational gap and equips kinder through fifth graders with the knowledge they need for today and for tomorrow. Project-based, collaborative learning—coupled with technology—changes the way our kids learn, think, and thrive.

“STEAM is a collaborative, interdisciplinary, inquiry approach to learning. It enables students to see opportunities, build empathy, and create innovations with the potential to impact their world in real and powerful ways,” stated Dr. Angelia Watkins, Principal, Jerabek Elementary.

In the fall of 2017, a group of parents wanted to enhance science opportunities for the children at Jerabek Elementary. These Jerabek parents, all engineers and leaders in San Diego’s STEAM and Technology community, proposed building a 21st century, state-of-the-art space where innovation is born and inspiration runs wild. The Jerabek STEAM Lab is a 2500 square foot space consisting of a Robotics Room, a Makerspace, a Quiet Room, a Messy Room, and an audio/visual lab. More than $150,000 of equipment, furniture, materials, flooring, and wall structures have been donated to the Jerabek STEAM Lab.

“The dream of having a STEAM Lab at Jerabek is becoming a reality due to the collaboration between parents, teachers, administration, and our community,” said Kelly Melancon, President, Jerabek Family Faculty Organization.

Furthermore, to celebrate the opening of the Jerabek STEAM Lab and the school’s 40th anniversary, the City of San Diego will be declaring May 2, 2019 as “Jerabek Elementary School Day” with a citywide proclamation. Ashley Jacobs takes you on a tour of the new room, talking with students, parents and teachers.