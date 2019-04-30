SAN DIEGO — Before you know it, students will be out of school and summer will be in full swing. Ashley Jacobs stops by The Rhoades School in Encinitas to learn about summer camps offered for kids grades K through 8th. There are general camps and specific subjects kids can choose from ranging from music to fashion, even fort building.

And because learning is always exciting when kids are having fun, The Rhoades School invited mother-daughter duo Ruth and Emilia to perform for the kids. The musicians are finalists in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and today is the last day to vote.

Interested in sending your child to a summer camp at the Rhoades School?Register here.

Vote for Ruth and Emilia in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest: