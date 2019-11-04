SAN DIEGO — The La Jolla Music Society is considered one of Southern California's leading presenters of world-class performing arts. You can catch musicians performing classical, jazz, contemporary music throughout the year and this year the artists are celebrating La Jolla Music Society's 50th anniversary.

Coupled with the anniversary season, artists and concert-goers are excited about the brand new facility: The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (The Conrad). The $82 million facility is 49,000 square feet and will host some of the greatest musicians in the world. News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you on a tour and shares details on upcoming performances.