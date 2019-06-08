AleSmith's 24th Anniversary Weekend begins Friday, August 9 with beer and cheese paring. Saturday consists of art, music, and beer festival with paintings, sculptures, crafts and more. The celebration ends on Sunday with AleSmith launching their newest stout called Barrel-Aged Speedway Stout.

