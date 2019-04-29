SAN DIEGO — Congratulations to Zachary Wolfe of Chula Vista! Ashley Jacobs had the honor of drawing the multi-ticket winner and the Dream House winner live on News 8 This Morning. Wolfe is the multi-ticket winner and has his choice of an Around-the-World Cruise, Land Ark Draper RV, Tesla Model S P100D, or $100,000 Cash.

And the Grand Prize goes to Charles W. Wilson of Del Mar! His name was drawn from the thousands who entered. The grand prize is a Scripps Ranch Dream House, a $2.1M annuity or $1.3M cash.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego provides a home away from home for more than 15 thousand families each year as their children receive medical care. San Diego's Ronald McDonald House is here today thanks to the efforts of a social worker, Irma Gusfield, and a support group she organized for parents of young cancer patients. Several of these parents had lost a child to cancer. They knew firsthand the need for support as simple as a clean bed and hot bath. It was the 1970s, and few supports existed.

Check out the complete list of winners of more than 1,000 prizes https://sdraffle.com/prizewinners.