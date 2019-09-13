ANAHEIM, Calif. — The spell is cast! Don’t miss Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort.

This year there are more days than ever to celebrate Halloween Time, which runs September 6 - October 31 and a celebration of Dia De Los Muertos will continue through early November.

Ashley Jacobs takes you inside the festive fun and shares her secrets to navigating the happiest place on earth!

