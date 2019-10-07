SAN DIEGO — For 10 years The Pearl Hotel has hosted its weekly Dive-In Theater event. Every Wednesday night, all year round, hotel guests and locals can catch a flick while enjoying menu items from Charles + Dinorah, sipping craft cocktails, and swimming in the heated saltwater pool.
It's the perfect setting for a date night, gals night, birthday celebration or 'just because'!
Upcoming Dive-In movie screenings:
- July 10th: The Sandlot
- July 17th: The Fifth Element
- July 24th: 10 Things I Hate About You
- July 31st: Dumb & Dumber
- August 7th: Point Break
- August 14th: The Wizard of Oz
- August 21st: Anchorman
- August 28th: My Girl