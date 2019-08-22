SAN DIEGO — California students entering Pre-K and Kindergarten are required to show proof of a dental examination prior to entry into school. Through a new partnership with Del Mar Union School District(DMUSD), The Super Dentists hope to educate local families about the importance of good oral health and help them comply with the law.

More than half of California kindergartners have dental decay, which has become the most common chronic disease in children today.

This staggering statistic is more widespread than childhood obesity, asthma and diabetes. Childhood dental tooth decay is four times more common than early childhood obesity, five times more common than asthma and 20 times more common than diabetes, according to American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

“Cavities indicate a bacterial imbalance which can be a sign of serious health issues,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, Co-founder & CEO of The Super Dentists. “Poor oral health can impact: a child’s oral and facial growth and development, confidence and psychological health and long-term physical health and even longevity.”

By the time California’s children reach third grade, 70% have dental decay, causing them to miss 51 million school hours, which can impact their education long term. Some additional, serious stats include:

1 in 5 California kindergartners have more than 7 cavities

70% of California third graders have dental decay

35% of children brush their teeth less than twice a day

Annually the district welcomes 750 to 1,000 new families each year, many of which are new to California, and this dental screening law.

“The Super Dentists is only the sixth corporate entity the district has chosen to officially partner with, because of their longtime commitment to San Diego,” said Jason Romero, assistant superintendent, Del Mar Unified School District.

Because oral care is a critical part of essential whole-person healthcare, this partnership will support student achievement and provide mutual assistance and benefits through shared time and resources.

The Super Dentists will also sponsor the August 10 DMUSD WOW Families Festival at Sage Canyon School & Park to welcome new students and parents to the area and to give the families a chance to meet the principal, teachers and local businesses and have a little fun before school starts on August 26.

Dr. Kami Hoss, DDS, MS is a renowned author, consultant, inventor, speaker, and philanthropist in the fields of dentistry, healthcare, and education. Twenty-three years ago, he co-founded The Super Dentists with his business partner and wife, Dr. Nazli Keri. Their business has become one of the most trusted, top-awarded and leading pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, and parent dentistry practices in Southern California. He is also passionate about educating parents about dental care, oral health and whole-person healthcare, and integrated dental and medical care. Through community programs, events, seminars and speaking engagements, Dr. Hoss and The Super Dentists team tackle topics like oral health and its impact on pregnancy, airway & sleep, psychological health and physical health.

In all his pursuits, Dr. Kami Hoss aspires to give back by being of service to the people in his community by creating opportunities for others to receive high-quality care and education. He has decades of experience working in the dental space and has treated more than 10,000 patients. He has served on faculty at Howard Healthcare Academy and University of Southern California’s postgraduate orthodontic program. He is a member of the American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association, California Dental Association, and San Diego Dental Society. With this extensive background, he has developed a reputation for innovation and making oral health care accessible, welcoming, educational and entertaining for families.

