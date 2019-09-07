Rock Church's "At the Movie Family Movie Night" is a series running throughout July and the special interactive family movie night is Friday, July 19th.

The event is free and includes dinner for your family. Campuses across the county have transformed into interactive scenes from your favorite movies ranging from Aladdin to Honey I Shrunk the Kids.

Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of musical performances from Beauty & The Beast and The Lion King, while Pastors Travis Gibson and Mario Campean say this is a fun, safe, friendly event for families to attend, and best of all fits every budget because it's free.