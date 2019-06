SAN DIEGO — Everyday California is already known for their kayaking and snorkeling tours, but now the adventure company offers surf lessons.

The company secured one of four permits to teach private and group lessons and will soon host surf camps.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to La Jolla Shores to find out why it is one of the best places for a beginner to learn how to ride the waves.

