SAN DIEGO — Get ready to dive in and work your tail off in a new fitness class at Hotel Solamar! Fit City Adventures has partnered with Kimpton Solamar Hotel to bring you Swim & Sip Saturdays.

As Angela Minardi explains, Fit City Adventures is a fitness concierge service, organizing everything from hiking excursions to yoga classes. In their new partnership with the hotel, you can enjoy spin classes or dive into mermaid fitness which offers a full-body workout. The Mermaid Core class will help sculpt your abs and tone your arms.

You can register for one of the Saturday classes that are open to the public and treat yourself to a healthy brunch following the workout. The Kimpton Solamar Hotel welcomes Executive Chef Steve Hamilton to their team and he's dishing up healthy, filling meals to coincide with the hotel's wellness mission according to Kate Conner who represents the hotel.