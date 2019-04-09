ENCINITAS, Calif. — Coastal Roots Farm opens the farm for a free summer Shabbat series on the farm. The event taking place on September 6 is open to the public. Running from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the event is an inclusive, intentional, lively Shabbat with friends and family.

The program is simple: we provide the ambiance, music, challah, candles, fun activities for the family, and farm tours, and the rest is up to you! Children’s activities may include arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, hoola hoops, books, blocks, and soil exploration with worms.

It’s a true picnic-style Shabbat. Bring a picnic dinner, a beverage, picnic blankets/chairs, and welcome Shabbat with a beautiful sunset in the great outdoors.

The series of events will take place on the Farm green.

The event is free to attend, but pre-registration is required. You can pre-register here.

The Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas.