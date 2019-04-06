SAN DIEGO — As you probably already know, creating a healthy meal plan and sticking to it can be intimidating, time consuming, expensive and confusing. Sometimes, you just want to say, "Fork it!" But, what if you could take all the guess work out of it. What if someone else measured out your portions, prepared the food and delivered it to your door... all based on your own goals and needs?

That's where Ashley Greene comes in. She owns Fork It Meal Prep and will create a menu just for you. Ashley Jacobs talked to her about how the program works and even got some tips you can do on your own to start eating healthier today.