SAN DIEGO — The world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series is making its way back into town. The Lucas Oil Fox Raceway National Championship dates back to 1972 and hasn’t been to San Diego since 2011!

With Fox Raceway serving as the new Southern California home of American motocross, there’s pressure to make a big statement at the sport’s epicenter. Since it opened to the public nearly a decade ago, Fox Raceway has become a destination for motocross enthusiasts. The track sits on land that belongs to the Pala Band of Mission Indians, who not only helped make the track a reality, but also continue to oversee its daily operation as one of the country’s premier motocross facilities.

American motocross has been largely absent from San Diego County since legendary Carlsbad Raceway hosted its final event in 1982, but the ascension of Fox Raceway has rejuvenated this motorsports-crazed region. Now the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing championship is set to make its long-awaited return, where a new era of San Diego’s motocross legacy can begin with a global showcase of the world’s best talent.

The motocross championship will take place on May 25 in Pala. The race day schedule goes like this:

8:00 a.m. Practice & Qualifying

11:45 a.m. 125cc All Star Race

12:30 p.m. Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m. First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00 p.m. Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ashley Jacobs gives you a behind the scenes look at the races and she even hops on a bike herself!

Want to attend? Get your tickets here.