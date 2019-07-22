SAN DIEGO —

BODYROK opened in One Paseo in May and offers between 5 and 7 Sculpt Full Body Workout classes daily. The classes are Pilates-inspired full-body strength training group classes using the custom BODYROK reformer.

Ashley Jacobs explains class lasts 50 minutes and incorporates plank, lunge, squeeze, pike, jump moves and create more energy and increase your metabolism.

BODYROK is one of several fitness experiences One Paseo offers (others include SoulCycle and the forthcoming Vibe Flow Yoga,) and the center also incorporates several wellness elements, from healthy eating at Parakeet Cafe and Joe + The Juice, to clean beauty and spa services at ShopGood.

