SAN DIEGO — Wednesday marks the 11th year for the over-the-top Opening Day After-Party at L’Auberge Del Mar!

This has become the summer party in Southern California. From 5 p.m. to midnight, horse racing fans come dressed in their finest to enjoy the After-Party highlighted by a dance experience like no other with live entertainment by DJ FishFonics and DJ Gabe Vega on the pool deck.



L’Auberge Del Mar’s chefs will serve up lots of bites. And, the resort’s signature Pearl ‘89 cocktail created with Moet Chandon, Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin, Elderflower Tonic, Giffard Pamplemousse and Lemon Juice is available all season long.



Tickets are $229 per person plus tax through tomorrow, July 16; day-of party tickets on July 17 are $260 per person plus tax. To purchase tickets visit www.openingdayafterparty.com or call 800-245-9757 or 858-259-1515 for more information. News 8's Ashley Jacobs shows you the VIP experience.