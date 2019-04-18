SAN DIEGO — Did you know, April 18th is Soapy Joe's Day? The City of San Diego recognizes the locally owned car wash business for being eco-friendly with a proclamation. To raise awareness about the importance of water-conservation, Soapy Joe's is offering free car washes Thursday, April 18, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to Soapy Joe's VP of Customer and Employee experience Ron Deimling, Soapy Joe's uses 80% less water than a wash at home. News 8's Ashley Jacobs also learned that for every 30 gallons of water filtered at Soapy Joe's, 20 gallons are reusable. She takes you to Escondido for more details on eco-friendliness and cashing in on a free wash.