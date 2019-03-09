DEL MAR, Calif. — During KAABOO, Del Mar’s music festival at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds September 13 to 15, just down the road, L’Auberge Del Mar is amplifying the atmosphere with weekend pop-ups for festival goers to get glam, imbibe, dine and relax at the resort during and after the three days of live music and entertainment experiences.

Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of what to expect in The Daily Dose and you can check out the full schedule of events below.l



Pop-Ups on Sunset Terrace

Friday, September 13, through Sunday, September 15

Body Glitter & Mermaid Beard Art on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A Braid Bar is featured on Friday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

is featured on Friday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Flower Crown Making on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Henna Tattoos on tap Sunday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

on tap Sunday, September 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. San Diego’s The Boozy Bee , an iconic vintage blue mobile tap vehicle, will park on Sunset Terrace selling energizing cold brew and kombucha on Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

, an iconic vintage blue mobile tap vehicle, will park on Sunset Terrace selling energizing cold brew and kombucha on Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Coastline will pop-up with late night snacks, Friday and Saturday night, 10 p.m. to midnight

At Spa L’Auberge

Available throughout September

After partying, dancing and partaking at KAABOO, Spa L’Auberge offers a welcomed breather with rejuvenating spa treatments for recovering attendees.

Muscle Relief relaxes and soothes tired and danced out muscles with CBD-infused massage oil, a destressing treatment for daily physical exertion relief. $150, 50 minutes

relaxes and soothes tired and danced out muscles with CBD-infused massage oil, a destressing treatment for daily physical exertion relief. $150, 50 minutes Ocean Detox starts with a dry brush exfoliation, and then detoxifying ocean mineral clay is painted on the body. Next the body is wrapped in a series of layers to ensure warmth. After, there’s a refreshing rinse and a moisturizing application finish to complete the renewal process. $50, 80 minutes

