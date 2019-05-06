SAN DIEGO — Did you know June 5th is Global Running Day? Is it another one of those “made up” holidays? Sure, you could argue that. But, it is a day designed to encourage kids and beginners to give running a try.

Ashley Jacobs ran to Road Runner Sports in Kearny Mesa to talk shoes with store manager Joel Tanner. Tanner says the first step for a great run is finding the right shoes. From there, it is time to pick your terrain. Runners in San Diego can choose from pavement, stairs, trails, mountains or the coastal line. With so many options, you may want to find a group to run with for safety and encouragement. Road Runner Sports hosts several running groups and events at their 41 locations.

You can also experience the newly launched 3D Fit Drone – the latest addition to Road Runner Sports’ Perfect Fit Zone, which helps you find the best-fitting shoes for your active lifestyle in under 10 minutes. It generates an accurate three-dimensional scan of your feet, which captures critical foot measurements, including foot size, length, width, arch height, instep and heel width.

Ashley headed out to some trails in Kearny Mesa to show off some of the many trails in San Diego.