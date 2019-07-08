SAN DIEGO — From an art heist to a mad scientist in chains, The Great Room Escape has new experiences.

The popular attraction moved from the Gaslamp to Miramar. Now located at 9340 Dowdy Drive, there are plenty of unique opportunities for team building or even unique date nights. Also new in town, an axe throwing experience with a medieval twist.

Ashley Jacobs gives you your exclusive sneak peek inside. The Great Room Escape is open Thursday through Sunday. Private group gatherings and private buy out games are available Monday through Sunday, by calling Vanessa at 619-415-5459.