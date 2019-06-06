SAN DIEGO — On Sunday, June 9 the tables at North County Gymnastics will turn… all for a great cause. Local gymnastics coaches from North County Gymnastics, Poway Gymnastics and Pacific Coast Gymnastics will compete in the Coaches Cup 2019 while the kids cheer for them. The competition will raise money for Rady Children’s Hospital. During the competition last year, over $20,000 was raised and the group is hoping to top that on Sunday.

Ashley Jacobs got a behind the scenes look as the coaches prepared their routines.

The 2019 Coaches Cup will be held at Mt. Carmel High School between 12 and 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

Want to purchase tickets or just interested in donating? You can do so here.