SAN DIEGO — Camping doesn't have to be outside this summer; Great Wolf Lodge brings the summer tradition indoors from Memorial Day through Labor Day at all 16 U.S. based locations.



With campfire activities, s'mores, themed rooms and parties, you'll experience brand new activities at the indoor water park.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to Garden Grove to see what to expect all summer long.

For more information, click here.