Are you constantly fighting to keep kids off tablets and couches? Maybe searching for new ways to get your kids excited about exercise? News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of the Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge. It's an adventure and obstacle course race for kids and their parents and will be at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, CA on Saturday, April 20th.

According to organizers, Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge is more than an event – it’s a movement building brave and perseverant kids. They believe that kids aren’t as tough as they used to be because we, as parents, don’t allow our kids to feel uncomfortable. We are too quick to kiss their boo-boos instead of allowing our kids the chance to learn and grow from these small discomforts – physical or emotional. Also, we are too quick to give our kids instant gratification (often with screens) instead of instilling in them the importance of patience. As a result, kids aren’t given the opportunities to prove to themselves that they are strong and self-reliant.

Kids need more experiences that allow them to break out of their comfort zones, get outside, and overcome obstacles while being encouraged and supported by their parents. The experience offered at Subaru Kids Obstacle Challenge is unique for families, instills confidence in children, and helps build brave and perseverant kids, which is what our world needs!

So, Ashley puts this theory to the test... is a challenging obstacle course really what kids need these days? In short, yes! She woke her kids up before the sun to tag along to work with her and complete some of the challenges. Spoiler alert: they had a blast! Check out the videos to see why they love it and save 20% on your registration with code NEWS8.

Kids Obstacle Challenge is a woman/mom-owned event property headquartered in Portland, OR. The company produces Kids Obstacle Challenge events throughout the country, hosting 20 events in 2019. Kids Obstacle Challenge is the largest touring adventure and obstacle course event series for kids in the nation. Each event consists of 15+ obstacles across a 1.5-2 mile course, including some mud pits and water features throughout. The mission of Kids Obstacle Challenge is to inspire and challenge kids, and forge family bonds, through adventure and obstacles.