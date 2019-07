SAN DIEGO — Looking fresh after a $23-million makeover to all 1,190 rooms and suites, the Hilton San Diego Bayfront is one of the best places to catch a view of the iconic Big Bay Boom fireworks display.

The hotel is one of the first to offer the new Connected Rooms program, allowing guests to control room temperature and other elements from an app on their phone.

Ashley Jacobs takes you for a tour of the new rooms and makes a stop at the pool to talk about the anticipated Fourth of July Party.