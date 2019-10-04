SAN DIEGO — The Cirque Du Soleil Big Top hasn’t been to San Diego for seven years! But, it is back and bigger than ever with a brand-new show. VOLTA is Cirque’s 41st original production since 1984 and its 18th show presented under the Big Top.

I get a behind-the-scenes tour and introduce you to the artists and take you places you’ll never get the chance to see on your own.

VOLTA will be in San Diego through May 5 and it is Cirque's first-ever sports-inspired show, featuring a full-blown BMX park mounted live in front of the audience’s very eyes. I thinks this element really creates a connection between the cast and San Diegans, as the BMX culture is rooted in Southern California history.

More than 2,500 people can be seated inside the Big Top for each show. The entire site set-up takes six days, including installation of the Big Top, the entrance tent, VIP tent and rehearsal spaces. Roughly 500 stakes keep the Big Top in place and it can withstand winds up to 75 mph!

If you want to catch a show between now and May 5, tickets start at $65 and remember… There isn’t a bad seat in the house! In fact, many of the artists and managers prefer performing under the Big Top instead of in an arena because it is such an intimate setting – the artists can really interact with crowds.

8 Things Ashley Wants You to Know

1. Get your tickets in advance and be prepared to pay for parking. I hate surprises, so I like to know exactly what I’m paying for when heading to an event with the family. I paid $15 for parking when I attended a Saturday afternoon show.

2. Don’t be a wallflower! I spent time with the Cirque artists and they live for audience involvement and feedback. The artists love when you clap to the beat, cheer and provide feedback. One of the bungee artists, Kia Eastman said she loves reading the emails and comments from attendees on social media.

3. Stay connected. Utilize #VOLTA before and after your visit to the show, so you’re in the know. You can find cool behind-the-scenes photos and share your own experience.

4. Don’t take video or pictures during the show. Not only is it rude and distracting for the artists, but you miss out on the entire experience. The Big Top provides an intimate setting, so sit back and enjoy the show.

5. The bathrooms are clean! Ok, not a big deal to some people, but when you’re going to social events in San Diego with small children, as a parent you want to know what the bathroom situation will be. Even my 8-year-old was pleasantly surprised by how clean the restrooms were.

6. Pay attention to the storyline. This show tells the story of a boy who is different from those around him, yet he learns to embrace his true self and become a free spirit. This production is an excellent launch pad for conversations with children about including others and being confident.

7. Celebrate diversity while you’re at the show. The artists making up the cast are from more than 20 different countries around the world.

8. Know your history! BMX began in Southern California in the 1970s. This is the first sports-inspired Cirque Du Soleil show. Mat Hoffman, aka The Condor, even flew here to see it. He is a BMX World Champion and the founder of the X Games.

Ashley Jacobs and photographer Rachel Eastridge take a break with artist from Cirque trampolinists and shape divers

Ashley and her kids check out VOLTA