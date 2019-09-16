SAN DIEGO — Jimbo’s, San Diego County’s premier natural foods store, proudly announces its new store in Carmel Valley to open Wednesday, September 18 in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, providing 60 new job opportunities to San Diego County.

The new Carmel Valley store will introduce Jimbo’s new look and elevated shopping experience, including the first plastic-free water aisle on the West Coast, a terracotta Italian pizza oven and more.

The new location will be 10,000 square feet larger than its previous Carmel Valley location, featuring an expanded café, food service run, indoor and outdoor dining areas and more.

