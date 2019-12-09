DEL MAR, Calif. — KAABOO returns to the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the fifth year; branded as an experience rather than just a music festival, the 3-day concert series is also home to an art gallery, pool, tasting experiences, comedy shows and VIP experiences all weekend long.

Ashley Jacobs met with stylists from Brick and Mason salon to get tips for looking fresh all weekend long and tours the grounds to help you navigate your Kaaboo fun. She also gets a sneak peak at the Monkey Shoulder cement mixer whiskey truck!

To get a look at the amazing acts performing at this years festival, click here.

