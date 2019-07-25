DEL MAR, Calif. — Searsucker Del Mar Highlands’ Executive Chef Ryan Star is guiding aspiring young Chefs through pasta making basics

The afternoon will include instruction, hands-on making (and eating!) of cheesy ravioli and tortellini. Plus, all Juniors will get to take home a chef's hat and recipe card for continued practice at home.

There is no experience required, yet it is recommended for ages 8-12. Parents are more than welcome to stay and craft alongside their kiddos, or hang out in our bar and lounge area! Drinks and snacks will be available for additional cost.

Space is extremely limited, so be sure to book your junior's seat soon. Families can buy their ticket on Eventbrite. News 8’s Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek at the fun.

Searsucker Del Mar Highlands is located at 12995 El Camino Real, Suite #121 San Diego, CA 92130.