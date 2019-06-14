CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGOLAND® California Resort is saluting the Los Angeles Fire Department and Carlsbad Fire Department for protecting our cities this summer by inviting them and their families to spend a day at LEGOLAND® Water Park. Members from each fire department along with the help from their kids are joining in a friendly waterslide battle to compete for the title of fastest fire station in Southern California as they race against the clock down the Water Park’s newest attraction, Riptide Racers.

The station with the fastest combined time down the six lane, 100 foot water raceway will take home a coveted LEGO® Trophy, and more importantly, bragging rights! The friendly competition is all in good fun to kick-off the start of Heroes Weekend sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association, taking place June 14 – 16 at LEGOLAND California Resort.

Ashley Jacobs gets a behind the scenes look at what it takes to be the fastest on the slide.