SAN DIEGO — This is the best time of year to spot leopard sharks off the coast of La Jolla. Thousands of the sharks swim to warmer waters to mate and care for their babies. Scientists say the warm water off San Diego’s coast can cut down the gestational time by two months for these animals.

You can see the harmless sharks up close with tours through Everyday California. The group offers stand-up paddle board tours, kayaking tours, and snorkeling tours.

Ashley Jacobs takes you out on a kayak and discusses the importance of the animals and eco-systems off the coast.

